Ben Affleck’s freshly dyed beard sparks speculation amid rumored split from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck appears to be embracing a fresh start, sporting a newly dyed beard following rumors of his split from Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar-winning actor was seen in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday with a noticeably darker beard and mustache, a departure from his usual salt-and-pepper look. This style change has led to speculation that Affleck may be signaling a new chapter in his life amid ongoing divorce rumors with Lopez.

Affleck’s casual yet business-like appearance included a blue button-up shirt, black slacks, and dress shoes, accessorized with a silver wristwatch. His new look has caught the attention of fans, especially as it echoes a similar grooming transformation he debuted in 2020.

Earlier that day, the Good Will Hunting star was seen smoking in his BMW, appearing visibly tense, adding to the curiosity surrounding his personal life. Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in August 2022, have been at the center of separation rumors for months. Lopez reportedly filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary in August, further fueling the speculation.

Despite the reported split, the former couple was recently seen together in Los Angeles at their children’s back-to-school night, showing they continue to co-parent amid their personal challenges.