Alia Bhatt to collaborate with Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker?

Alia Bhatt fans are in for a treat as the diva is all set to perform with the Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker in his upcoming Walker World India Tour.

Sources close to the development revealed that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will be performing with the British-Norwegian record producer and DJ during his music tour in India.

As per the sources, the performance is going to be an extraordinary one as the duo will be exchanging cross cultural synergies by mixing fusion of Bollywood with electronic music.

“The performance is going to be something truly special and a statement of cross-cultural synergies. Alan Walker is a huge fan of Indian films and music”, added Pinkvilla.

The collaboration is going to be electrifying with 25, 000 fans attending it.

Walker’s epic tour tickets have been sold out. Almost 2 lac people will be attending the impromptu magic that will be created on stage by the two globally acclaimed artists.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Jigra directed by Vasan Bala which is going to hit theatres on October 11.