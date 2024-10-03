Touting Tolerance Through Translation: Seminar marks World Translation Day at UoG

GUJRAT: A seminar was organized to celebrate International Translation Day here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat the other day.

Jointly organized by the Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) along with the UOG Translation Society and the Student Services Centre (SSC), the seminar aimed to educate students of linguistics and translation studies about the importance of translation and its cultural and civilizational aspects, enhancing their academic and intellectual training.

The seminar was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar. Distinguished guests included Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr Zahid Yousaf, Media Director Sheikh Abdul Rashid, SSC Director Dr Tahir Iqbal Awan, renowned teachers and translators duo Rashid Butt and Muhammad Umar Ahsan, and Coordinator Dr Muhammad Javed Iqbal, among others. Chairperson CeLTS Dr Kanwal Zahra acted as the host of the event.

Dr Mushahid Anwar emphasized the significant role of translation, saying that it promotes tolerance and restores the dignity of humanity.

Dr Zahid Yousaf discussed translation as an effective tool to eliminate linguistic prejudice and foster mutual unity among different nationalities. He said that the CeLTS at the UoG has become a symbol of the state-of-the-art services. He expressed his hope that the centre will bring the name of the UoG into the limelight.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid viewed the art of translation as the essence of the time in the modern era. “A translator with his command over various languages promotes cultural dynamism,” Sheikh Rashid said. “Translation not only builds but also strengthens cultural and civilizational ties between nations, thus promoting understanding,” Sheikh Rashid added.

Rashid Butt said: “Literary, cultural and civilizational translations help disseminate knowledge, broadening our intellectual horizons by introducing us to the great minds of the world. He stressed that excellent translation hinges upon creative sensitivity and sincere effort. He emphasized that Pakistani literature should be introduced to the world through translations.

Rashid Butt enthralled the audience with his English translation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem Solitude. Muhammad Umar Ahsan stole the limelight with the rendition of his Urdu translation of the famous soliloquy from Christopher Marlowe’s play Doctor Faustus.

Dr Kanwal Zahra said that International Translation Day is celebrated every year to highlight the importance of languages.

“It is our humble tribute to the efforts of translators,” Dr Zahra said. She stressed the need for promoting translation skills in Pakistan.

Dr Muhammad Javed Iqbal viewed translation as a natural process that gives an everlasting touch to various phenomena of nature.

At the end of the seminar, a cake was cut to mark the occasion and honorary shields were presented to the distinguished guests.