Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seek quick resolution as millions hang in balance amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the midst of a divorce, with millions of dollars at stake. Lopez filed for divorce from the Good Will Hunting actor on Tuesday, August 20, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Filing “pro per” — without an attorney — Lopez cited April 26, 2024, as their separation date. Notably, the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

The couple, affectionately dubbed “Bennifer,” rekindled their romance in 2021 after their initial relationship from 2002 to 2004. Their second union culminated in a July 2022 wedding, but just two years later, they are heading for divorce.

According to an insider speaking to InTouch Weekly, the lack of a prenup complicates matters. Among the contested assets are their $60 million mansion, now listed for $68 million, and Ben’s production company, Artists Equity, which he founded with Matt Damon two years ago. Lopez reportedly has a financial stake in the company, further intertwining their assets.

The source also revealed that Lopez had made a significant financial contribution to their shared home, covering most of the purchase and renovation costs. She now aims to recoup her investment, while Affleck believes Lopez is not entitled to future profits from Artists Equity. “They both want to resolve things quickly,” said the insider, highlighting the urgency surrounding their financial negotiations.

With a combined net worth of $640 million, the court will ultimately decide how their assets are divided, especially since their marriage turned their separate assets—such as investments and properties—into community property.

Adding to the financial complexity is their Beverly Hills mansion, which has been put on the market, raising concerns about potential tax liabilities. Reports from TMZ suggest Affleck had already moved out before news of the split became public.

Beyond their personal finances, the divorce could also affect their joint professional ventures. Affleck had recently appeared in Lopez’s This Is Me… Now project and is involved in her upcoming musical adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman as well as the film Unstoppable. How these collaborations unfold amidst their split remains uncertain.