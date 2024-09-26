MoST rushes summary for appointment of DG PSQCA

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent rush to appoint the Director General (DG) of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has sent a summary of three candidates to the federal cabinet for approval.

Secretary of MoST, Sajid Baloch, informed the Senate Committee on Science and Technology that the summary regarding the long-awaited appointment of the PSQCA head, an attached department of the ministry, has been submitted for approval and is expected to be finalized within a few days.

He added that Federal Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had instructed the immediate appointment before his scheduled departure for the United States.

However, when approached for comments on DG’s appointment process, Secretary MoST Sajid Baloch, refused to comment.

Interestingly, sources revealed that the summary was prepared on the same day the interviews were conducted, September 20, 2024. This was the fourth round of interviews for the DG position conducted in recent years.

The appointment, which has been delayed for over two years, has now raised eyebrows due to the haste displayed in the latest process. Several candidates have expressed serious concerns about the suitability of the shortlisted individuals. Reportedly, none of the three recommended candidates meet the MP-I scale policy’s requirements for qualification and experience for this highly technical role.

Qualified candidates who were previously front-runners and even shortlisted for cabinet approval have been left behind in the latest interview process.

Despite multiple advertisements and interview rounds, the ministry has struggled to finalize the appointment. Insiders allege that the delays are due to political influence and efforts to appoint candidates with questionable qualifications, leading to court challenges and forcing the ministry to assign temporary ‘look-after’ charges to officials.

In a surprising turn, an interview process that was near completion a few months ago was abruptly halted for unknown reasons. Fresh interviews of over 40 candidates were held on September 19 and 20, 2024, without canceling the previous interview results, leaving many candidates confused about the ministry’s indecisiveness in filling this crucial position.

Sources within the ministry suggest that political considerations have repeatedly obstructed the appointment process. Concerns have also been raised that some candidates with histories of irregularities, illegal appointments, promotions, and financial misappropriations are being considered for the role.

According to insiders, the ministry has proposed three names for the DG PSQCA: Dr. H.U. Khan, Muhammad Farooq, and Zain ul Abidin.

Among these, Dr. H.U. Khan stands out due to his controversial tenure at PSQCA, where he previously served as acting DG. Dr. Khan was involved in overseeing controversial promotions of employees to Grade 19, which were later nullified due to violations of established rules.

He has also faced multiple dismissals from his role at the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), including a compulsory retirement in 2016. His appeal against the dismissal was rejected by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), and the ruling can only be overturned by the Supreme Court.

Zain ul Abidin, who also previously held the ‘look-after’ charge of DG PSQCA, reportedly lacks the required qualifications and experience for the position.

Despite the presence of these controversial figures, many of the shortlisted candidates lack the essential experience in standardization—a critical requirement for leading a technical organization like PSQCA.

Other notable candidates include former DG PNAC Ismat Gul Khattak, who also held acting charge of DG PSQCA, and Akhtar Bugyo, DG of the Pakistan Halal Authority. Interestingly, Dr. Shehzad Afzal, Director at PSQCA and recently appointed DG of the South Asian Regional Standards Organization (SARSO) after winning a regional competition, was not shortlisted.

It is important to note that the appointment of a new DG for PSQCA is still pending in the Islamabad High Court.

Documents reveal that MoST announced the interview schedule for the coveted Director General position (MP-I Scale) under the Management Position Scales Policy 2020. The Selection Committee is chaired by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, with the Secretary of MoST, Additional Secretary-II of the Establishment Division, and Senior Joint Secretary (Administration) as members. Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi, Chairman of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), has also been co-opted onto the committee.

The interviews took place on September 19 and 20, 2024, at the ministry’s headquarters in Islamabad, with 42 candidates shortlisted for the position.

The DG position at PSQCA is of immense importance, as the authority is responsible for maintaining and implementing standards across industries in Pakistan. The selected candidate will play a key role in steering the development and enforcement of quality standards, contributing to Pakistan’s industrial competitiveness, consumer safety, and international trade.

The appointment process underscores the significance of the role, and it is eagerly awaited by both government and industry stakeholders. The ministry has emphasized that the selection will be based on merit, ensuring that the most qualified candidate leads PSQCA into the future.