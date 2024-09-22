Selena Gomez slams haters, internet reacts

“That is not shameful. So yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared that I have bipolar. —- off! That’s what my life is like.”

Reactions on the internet, meanwhile, were in nearly praise of the Calm Down singer.

This came after she opened up about her inner truth in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she said “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Coming to her medical conditions, Selena faced lupus in 2013 and afterward had a transplant of kidney in 2017. Three years later, bipolar disorder was diagnosed in the actress, whose medication, she said, could affect her chances of having a baby