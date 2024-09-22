Entertainment

Selena Gomez slams haters, internet reacts

By Agencies

Selena Gomez is calling out the trollers who are coming at her after she revealed she cannot have children due to medical conditions.

Speaking frankly at the Women in Film event, the Only Murders in the Building actress said, “I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help and when you want help.”

Agencies
Agencies

