SCO trade ministers moot

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an important, active representative regional body. The SCO is a Eurasian political , economic, international security and defence organization which was established by China and Russia in 2001. It is the world’s largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately as much as 80 percent of the area of Eurasia and 40 percent of the population As of 2023, its combined Gross Domestic Product was around 32 percent of the world’s total.

All eyes as such are now on the SCO Summit to be held in the Convention Center in Islamabad on October 15 and 16 which will be participated by a number of top leaders from PSO member countries

The SCO is the successor to the Shanghai Five which was formed in 1996 between the Peoples’ Republic of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan , Russia and Tajikistan.In June 2001, the leaders of these countries and Uzbekistan met in Shanghai to announced a new organization with deeper political and and economic cooperation. In June 2017, It was expanded to eight states, with India and Pakistan. Iran joined the group \in July 2023, followed by Belarus one year later in 2024.A number of countries are engaged as observer or dialogue partners.The SCO is governed by the Heads of State Council which is its supreme decision-making body and meets once a year.

Without going into further details, it may be mentioned here that Pakistan is going to host SCO Summit on October 15 and 16, for which brisk preparations were being made by all official quarters concerned in Islamabad.

Prior to the SCO Summit next month, two related meetings have also been held in Islamabad. The 47th meeting of the Commission of Senior Officials of SCO member states and 23rd meeting of the SCO member states ministers responsible for foreign, economic and trade activities.

Pakistan hosted the 23rd meeting of the SCO member states ministers responsible for foreign, economic and trade activities in its capacity as the Chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Governments, the second highest forum of the organization.

Welcoming the delegates from PSCO member states on the occasion, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan availed the opportunity to reiterate yet another time Pakistan’s firm commitment to the laudable aims and objectives of the SCO for promoting peace and prosperity in the region. While acknowledging the global economic challenges facing the region, he emphasized the vital role which the SCO can play in addressing these issues through cooperation and constructive mutual engagement. The gathering was emphatically conveyed Pakistan’s strong commitment and willingness to contribute to and collaborate with all SCO member states to achieve the shared goals.He urged the gathering to seize the opportunity and forge stronger partnerships, enhancing regional cooperation and paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all the peoples of the region.

The SCO Ministers in their national statements on the occasion deliberated in detail and shared their views on the prospects and measures to further deepen the economic and trade cooperation among the SCO countries.

After due deliberations, the SCO Member states decided to establish a Database for Economic Preferences for the SCO which will act as a comprehensive resource for the member states to access the information on economic incentives and preferences within the bloc fostering a more cohesive business environment.

Availing the opportunity of presence of SCO Ministers in Islamabad, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hosted a two-day “Business and Investment Conference.” on the sidelines of the SCO ministerial moot. During the deliberations, speakers highlighted the immense potential which existed among the SCO countries for initiating and launching joint ventures in multiple sectors for mutual benefit .

It is quite appreciable and worth highlighting here that Pakistan is not only attending and participating in the international conferences and moots around the world but also hosting important gatherings from time to time such as the upcoming SCO Summit.

Such interactions with friendly countries’ top leadership and ministers go a long way in promoting and strengthening relations with friendly countries and go a long way in increasing the cooperation in different sectors for mutual benefit.

