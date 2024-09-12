CCTV footage of Islamabad restaurant shooting released | Video

A violent altercation at a prominent restaurant across from Centaurus Mall in Islamabad resulted in the deaths of two people and multiple injuries.

The tragedy unfolded at the popular café, “Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf,” where armed assailants stormed in and opened fire, causing panic and chaos among patrons.

According to witnesses, the attackers, reportedly wielding AK-47s, entered the establishment and began shooting indiscriminately, disregarding the presence of civilians.

Initial investigations suggest the attack was driven by a personal dispute, with a property dealer and his security guard being the main targets. Both were shot dead at the scene.

This shocking event has sparked widespread concern over the capital’s worsening security conditions.

The audacity of the attackers, who managed to execute such a brazen assault in a heavily trafficked area, has left many questioning the capability of law enforcement and the security measures in place around prominent spots like Centaurus Mall.