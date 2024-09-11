WATCH: Trump gets embarrassing fact-check on abortion minutes into debate

During Thursday’s presidential debate, Donald Trump was fact-checked live on air shortly after making false claims about abortion. While discussing reproductive care, Trump alleged that the governor of West Virginia permitted doctors to terminate pregnancies not just after viability but also after the baby was born.

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis quickly interrupted Trump to correct his statement. “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born,” Davis clarified, before swiftly shifting the conversation to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The fact-check highlighted the ongoing scrutiny of Trump’s statements during the debate, with reproductive rights being a particularly contentious issue in the 2024 campaign.