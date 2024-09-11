World

Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide after jumping off building

By News Desk

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s father, Anil Arora, has reportedly passed away in Mumbai. According to initial reports, he allegedly died by suicide, although further details are still awaited. He is survived by his daughters, Malaika and Amrita, and their mother, Joyce Polycarp.

As per India news outlet ANI, Mumbai Police confirmed Anil Arora’s death, stating, “The father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police are currently at the scene.”

However, a source speaking to Indian news outlet PTI, offered a different perspective, dismissing the suicide claim and calling it an accident. “It’s true that Malaika’s father passed away this morning, but it was an accident. He had no known health issues, and the family is in shock,” the source said. The police ‘panchnama’ is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death.

Arbaaz Khan, Malaika’s former husband, was seen visiting the family on Wednesday, showing support during this difficult time.

News Desk

World

Pakistan Today
