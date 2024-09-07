King Charles causes a stir amongst his siblings as feud with Andrew enters new stage

King Charles’ ongoing feud with his scandal-scarred brother Prince Andrew has left their siblings “disappointed,” according to a new report.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie are reportedly unhappy with the monarch’s handling of things as his disgraced brother refuses to move out of the Royal Lodge.

To pinch a few pennies, Charles fired 10 members of the Royal Lodge security staff last month — something his siblings reportedly feel was the wrong thing to do.

“Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal,” a source told Woman’s Day Magazine, via the Mirror.

“This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it.”

“Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons,” the insider added.

The source added that Andrew’s wife, Sarah Ferguson, as well as their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are unhappy with Charles over his treatment of their dad.

“There are fallouts with Sarah, Beatrice, and Eugenie, who are deeply concerned Andrew is not being protected,” the insider claimed.

“He’s even managed to upset Camilla as she’s the one always bearing the brunt of his irritability.”

The disgraced Duke of York, 64, has lived at the $38 million Royal Lodge, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, since 2004 after he signed a 75-year lease agreement the year before.

After his friendship with the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein came to light in 2019, Andrew has found himself on the brink of eviction.

Since then, Charles has been struggling to boot his brother from the property as Andrew has reportedly refused to downsize to Frogmore Cottage, which currently sits empty after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to hand over the keys.

The pair, who reside in Montecito, Calif., vacated the plush five-bedroom property in June 2023, and the home has since seen no new tenants, the annual Sovereign Grant revealed in July.

According to palace sources, Andrew plans to bequeath the lease to his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, so that they can use the property after his death.