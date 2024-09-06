SHC stays purchase of 138 double cabin vehicles for Assistant Commissioners

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has halted the implementation of a notification regarding the purchase of 138 double-cabin vehicles for Assistant Commissioners until the next hearing.

The SHC heard the case filed by Jamaat-e-Islami member of the Sindh Assembly Muhammad Farooq through his counsel Usman Farooq.

The court has given the involved parties four weeks to respond to the petition.

The case revolves around a letter issued by the Sindh Government’s Services, General Administration & Coordination Department (SGA&CD), requesting the release of funds for the purchase of these vehicles.

The petitioner Muhammad Farooq raised concerns over the allocation of public funds for the purchase prompting the court to intervene.