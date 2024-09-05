Xi Jinping seeks China, Africa cooperation to spearhead modernization of Global South

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on China and Africa to deepen cooperation and spearhead modernization of the Global South.

Delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Xi stressed that on the path to modernization, no one, and no country, should be left behind.

“Let us rally the more than 2.8 billion Chinese and African people into a powerful force on our shared path toward modernization, promote modernization of the Global South with China-Africa modernization, and write a new magnificent chapter of development in human history,” said the Chinese president.

He also urged joint efforts to bring about a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress for the world.

In his speech, Xi recalled the founding of FOCAC in 2000, calling it a milestone in the history of China-Africa relations.

Over the past 24 years, especially in the new era, China has advanced forward hand in hand with Africa in the spirit of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, Xi said.

Noting China and Africa set a stellar example of a new type of international relations, Xi said that after 70 years of tireless efforts from both sides, the China-Africa relationship is now at its best in history.

He proposed that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations and that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Stressing that modernization is an inalienable right of all countries, the Chinese president said both China and Africa are following their own paths to modernization.

“China and Africa’s joint pursuit of modernization will set off a wave of modernization in the Global South and open a new chapter in our drive for a community with a shared future for mankind,” said Xi.

He called for jointly advancing modernization that is just and equitable. “In promoting modernization, we should not only follow the general rules but also act in light of our national realities.”

China is ready to increase exchanges of governance experience with Africa, support all countries in exploring modernization paths befitting their national conditions, and help ensure equal rights and equal opportunities for all countries, he added.

Xi urged joint efforts to advance modernization that is open and win-win, stressing China is ready to deepen cooperation with Africa in industry, agriculture, infrastructure, trade and investment, promote exemplary, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation projects, and build together a model for the delivery of the Global Development Initiative.

“We should jointly advance modernization that puts the people first,” Xi said, adding that China will work vigorously with Africa to promote personnel training, poverty reduction and employment, enhance the sense of gain, happiness and security of the people in the course of modernization, and ensure that all will benefit from the process.

He also called on China and Africa to jointly advance modernization, featuring diversity and inclusiveness and strive together for more fruitful outcomes under the Global Civilization Initiative.

Xi said China and Africa should jointly advance modernization that is eco-friendly and underpinned by peace and security.

He vowed to help Africa build “green growth engines,” narrow the gap in energy accessibility, adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and jointly push for the global transition to green and low-carbon development.

China is ready to help Africa improve its capacity in safeguarding peace and stability independently, prioritize Africa in implementing the Global Security Initiative, promote mutual reinforcement of high-quality development and greater security, and work together with Africa to uphold world peace and stability, he added.

In his speech, Xi stressed China stands ready to work with Africa to implement 10 partnership actions in the next three years to jointly advance modernization.

The 10 partnership actions will cover the areas of mutual learning among civilizations, trade prosperity, industrial chain cooperation, connectivity, development cooperation, health, agriculture and livelihood, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, green development, and common security, Xi said.

In addition, Xi also mentioned China will encourage and support Africa in issuing panda bonds in China to enhance results-oriented cooperation in all areas.

One-third of the world’s population lives in China and Africa. There will be no global modernization without the modernization of China and Africa, the Chinese president said.