Prince Harry lands in hot water as Duke has to choose between King Charles, Meghan Markle

By Agencies

Prince Harry is reportedly stuck on a life-changing decision regarding his father, King Charles, and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Charlotte Griffiths, a royal commentator, claimed that the Duke of Sussex is stuck in an emotional dilemma during a conversation in Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential.

She said, “Prince Harry is the definition of stuck between a rock and a hard place, and I suppose you call that no man’s land.”

While revealing about “the rock” and the “hard place” in the Duke’s life, the royal expert added, “On one hand, you’ve got a woman who is known as tungsten because she’s so steely…”

“…and, on the other hand, you’ve got the King of England and these are two big personalities he has to manage,” Charlotte added.

She said that Harry appeared to be “totally stuck” during his efforts to “find a way to get back to England and he doesn’t seem to be able to do that…”

Notably, these comments came after Harry visited the UK to attend the memorial service of his beloved uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary’s church in Snettisham, Norfolk, alongside his estranged brother Prince Willaim.

