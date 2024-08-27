Local holiday announced for 31 August

Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Aurangzeb Haider Khan has officially announced a local holiday in Kasur district on August 31, 2024, in honor of the Urs of Hazrat Bulleh Shah, the esteemed Sufi poet and philosopher.

The holiday is set to align with the Urs festivities, which begin on August 30 and will span over three days. This decision, as detailed in an official notification issued by the DC Kasur, ensures that the people of Kasur district will have Saturday off to fully engage in the cultural and spiritual activities that define this important event.

The Urs of Hazrat Bulleh Shah is a prominent occasion in the region, attracting followers and enthusiasts from all over Pakistan. The event is celebrated through a variety of activities, including poetry readings, musical performances, and spiritual gatherings, all aimed at paying tribute to the saint’s life and teachings.

A private news outlet reported the announcement and highlighted the significance of the Urs, noting its role in bringing together communities to celebrate the enduring legacy of Hazrat Bulleh Shah.