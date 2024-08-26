Kate Middleton puts major family event on hold due to health issues

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been delaying a special vacation with children due to the Princess’ ongoing cancer treatment.

Reports claimed the royal couple is eager to take their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to Africa to explore the wildlife.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ family adventure has to wait as the future Queen is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

Jennie Bond, a royal commentator, told OK! magazine, “Africa is magical. End of story. It is entirely natural for William to want to take his young family to see the wonders of the wildlife and wilderness of Africa before it is too late.”

She added, “There’s no way William will take the kids there without Kate, so it may be a while before they can enjoy this experience as a family as she focuses on her treatment.”

“To see the wonder on the children’s faces when they see lions and rhinos and giraffes is a moment no parent should miss,” Jennie shared.

It is important to note that the royal family has been on a summer break at Balmoral after a challenging start of the year due to royal health woes.