Musakhel tragedy: 23 passengers executed after being offloaded from buses and trucks

In a tragic incident, at least 23 passengers were killed after being forcibly removed from buses and trucks in the Rarasham area of Musakhel, Balochistan, police reported to Geo News on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayub Achakzai detailed the harrowing event, explaining that armed assailants blocked the inter-provincial highway and forced passengers out of their vehicles. The attackers then proceeded to execute the passengers. In response, police and Levies forces quickly arrived at the scene, and the victims’ bodies were transported to the hospital.

According to the police, the attackers also set fire to as many as 10 vehicles. Burnt remains of these vehicles were found at the site, where the gunmen had carried out their deadly assault.

During an interview on the “Geo Pakistan” program, Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, revealed that the militants had launched the attack under the cover of darkness, targeting multiple locations. The security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) responded with resistance, but the terrorists took advantage of the night to carry out their brutal plan, offloading passengers from the buses and shooting them after identification.

Rind emphasized the provincial government’s determination to tackle the security crisis, noting that Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had convened a meeting to make critical decisions in response to the attack. He stressed the need for a comprehensive approach from both political leadership and security forces, with support from all sectors of society, to address the ongoing security challenges in the region.

The Musakhel attack is a stark reminder of the persistent security issues in Balochistan, which continues to face a surge in terrorism-related incidents. Pakistan has seen a rise in such incidents, particularly since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, with most of the violence concentrated in the provinces bordering Afghanistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) indicated that during the second quarter of the current year, Pakistan experienced 380 violence-related deaths and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws. These casualties resulted from 240 incidents, including terror attacks and counter-terrorism operations.

In response to the worsening security situation, the federal cabinet approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in June, a renewed national counter-terrorism campaign aimed at eradicating terrorism, as recommended by the Central Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the heinous attack, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and labeling the perpetrators as “enemies of the nation.” He stressed that those responsible for the killings must be brought to justice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his anger and grief over the Musakhel massacre, directing local authorities to assist the bereaved families and provide immediate medical care to the injured. He ordered law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the killings, vowing that the terrorists responsible would face severe punishment. “The fight against terrorism will continue until every last terrorist is eliminated from the country,” PM Shehbaz declared.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti issued a stern condemnation of the incident, promising that the government would relentlessly pursue the terrorists and their supporters.