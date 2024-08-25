25 dead as bus enroute to Rawalpindi plunges into ditch

At least 22 passengers lost their lives and one was injured on Sunday when a coaster traveling from Kahuta to Rawalpindi plunged into a ditch, according to a rescue official.

The incident was attributed to brake failure, as confirmed by Usman Gujjar, an official from Rescue 1122 Punjab. The coaster was carrying 26 passengers at the time of the accident, with the bodies currently being transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kahuta.

Among the victims were 15 men, six women, and one child, Gujjar added. The accident took place on the Girari Bridge along Kahuta’s Azad Pattan Road.

Contradicting the rescue official’s account, the interior ministry reported that the death toll had risen to 29. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a statement expressing his “heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased in both accidents.”

Condolences have poured in from various quarters. President Asif Ali Zardari expressed “deep grief over the loss of precious lives” in the tragedy, extending his sympathies to the bereaved families via a message shared by his party on the X platform. He also stressed the importance of “accelerating relief efforts.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also conveyed her sorrow over the incident, stating on X that she was “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives. She prayed for the deceased, saying, “May Allah exalt the ranks of those who died in this tragedy and grant patience to their loved ones.”