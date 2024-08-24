Punjab announces Rs10m bounties for Katcha bandits as main suspect killed

Provincial govt replaces top police command in district following deadly attack

CM Maryam directs home secretary to initiate immediate operation in the Katcha areas

Federal Interior Minister, Noorul Amin Mengal, Punjab IGP and other high-ups attend the funeral for martyred officials

LAHORE: A day after the martyrdom of 12 policemen by katcha bandits, the Punjab government on Friday announced Rs10 million in bounties on the heads of the most dangerous katcha dacoits to eliminate the persistent threat posed by these criminals.

According to a government notification issued on Friday, high-value targets are subject to a Rs10 million bounty, while Rs5 million and Rs2.5 million rewards are being offered for other dangerous bandits in lower categories.

The decision is part of a broader strategy to restore peace in the region, following decades of costly and largely unsuccessful operations against the dacoits.

On the other hand, the Punjab government replaced the top police command in Rahim Yar Khan following yesterday’s ambush on police vehicles with rockets that claimed the lives of 12 policemen and left several others injured.

According to a notification issued from the Central Police Office, DPO Imran Ahmed Malik, SP Muhammad Javed Akhtar Jatoi, and DSP Kaleem Ahmad have been ordered to report to the CPO. Similarly, former Punjab CTD SSP Rizwan Omer Gondal has been appointed the new DPO of Rahim Yar Khan.

Meanwhile, funeral for the police officials martyred in yesterday’s attack in Machhka area of Kacha, was offered, which was attended by high-ranking officials, including Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, and Punjab Inspector General (IG) of Police Dr Usman Anwar.

‘Govt reaffirms commitment to eliminate menace of the outlaws’

Addressing those gathered, Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminate the menace of the outlaws from the katcha area.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain,” Mengal stated. “The operation against the Katcha bandits will continue until the area is completely rid of these criminals.” Mengal assured the public that the government, in collaboration with the police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), is determined to restore the rule of law in the region.

Following the funeral, Mengal visited the site of the attack and held a meeting to discuss the future course of action. He also visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, where he met with injured police officers, offering support and ensuring they receive the best possible care.

Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, accompanied by senior officials, visited the injured officers and praised the bravery and sacrifices of the Punjab Police. He highlighted that the police force has consistently faced challenges from terrorists, bandits, and other criminals in the Katcha area and border posts. Dr Anwar assured the injured officers of the government’s full support, pledging that operations would continue until the region is secured.

The operation against the Katcha bandits has been ongoing for several months, with bandits frequently targeting law enforcement personnel. The dense forests and riverine belts of the Katcha area provide natural hideouts for the bandits, making operations challenging. Nonetheless, the government remains committed to eradicating these criminals.

In response to the recent attack, the Punjab Government has deployed fresh contingents of CTD and police to the Katcha area with orders to intensify the operation. The government is also considering deploying advanced technology and additional resources to support the ongoing efforts.

Main accused of rocket attack eliminated

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have announced that the main suspect behind the deadly rocket attack on police personnel in Machhka area of Rahim Yar Khan has been killed in a retaliatory operation.

Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar confirmed to local media that both Punjab and Sindh police had launched a coordinated operation in the area, with 320 personnel from Punjab and additional forces from Sindh on the ground.

In a post on X, the Punjab police confirmed the death of the main suspect, Bashir Shar, in a retaliatory action following the attack. “The main suspect who led the assault on our officers, Bashir Shar, has met his fate,” the police statement read. The operation also resulted in injuries to five of Shar’s accomplices: Sanaullah Shar, Gada Ali, Kamlu Shar, Ramzan Shar, and Gadi.

CM Maryam directs immediate operation in Katcha areas

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had directed IG Anwar and other senior officials to head to Rahim Yar Khan to deal with the situation. Her Sindh counterpart Murad Ali Shah has also instructed his provincial police chief to establish contact with the Punjab Police, asking him to extend to them any assistance required.

CM Maryam had also directed the Punjab home secretary to initiate an immediate operation in the Katcha areas, according to a post on X by her PML-N party.

“She has directed that a swift and effective response be given to the dacoits, with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab leading the operation,” the PML-N said.

Meanwhile, the number of policemen martyred in the attack has risen to 12.

“At least twelve policemen were martyred, and eight others injured in the attack,” police spokesperson Saif Ali Wains told AFP.

Wains said the gang then used rocket launchers to target the stranded policemen.

The military had launched a full-scale operation against criminal gangs in Sindh in the early 1990s but they resurfaced after successive governments failed to maintain law and order in the province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered “immediate and effective action” against the attackers, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

Fool-proof security ordered in Sindh

Separately, in view of the Rahim Yar Khan attack, Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar directed the police to remain extremely alert and ensure fool-proof security across the province.

“Security measures should be made extremely concrete and extraordinary at every level, on the occasion of Friday,” Lanjar said in a statement.

He ordered that police deployment at major mosques, imambargahs and Friday prayers be kept prominent. The minister also ordered that police patrolling, snap-checking and other security measures be put in place near gatherings for Friday prayers.