APHC condemns BJP govt’s repressive tactics in IIOJK, urges global intervention

SRINAGAR: The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has sharply condemned BJP-led Indian government’s use of military force, harsh black laws, and coercive cordon and search operations as part of a deliberate strategy to undermine the Kashmiri people’s demand for political justice.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Mihas criticized New Delhi for its aggressive suppression of dissent in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Mihas voiced concern over the ongoing state terrorism and the arbitrary arrest of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces’ personnel during the so-called cordon and search operations.

The APHC denounced the BJP regime for systematically violating the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including their freedoms of expression, press, and political, social, business, and religious activities. The statement called on the international community to not remain passive in the face of these ongoing abuses in IIOJK. Mihas urged India to abandon its imperialistic stance on Kashmir, acknowledge the current realities, and address the Kashmir dispute by commitments previously made by Indian leaders at the UN and in public statements.

The APHC emphasized that the dire situation in IIOJK demands urgent global attention. The spokesman appealed to the United Nations to fulfill its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with its resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, to ensure lasting peace in South Asia.

Modi regime seizes property of another Kashmiri in Sopore

In a continuing crackdown on advocates of freedom in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi-installed administration in the territory has seized property from a Kashmiri resident in Sopore.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police have attached the single-storey residential house belonging to Abdul Rashid Najar, resident of Naseem Bagh, Sopore in Baramulla district. The seizure also includes land measuring 01 kanal and 1 marla located in the Amargrah area of Sopore.

Police justified the seizure by alleging that Najar was a sympathizer and associate of pro-freedom activists. A police spokesman said that the attachment was carried out under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, following approval from the relevant authorities.

Since August 2019, the Modi government has implemented a policy of confiscating properties of Kashmiris on mere allegations of supporting pro-freedom activities. The strategy is aimed at intimidating the Kashmiris and rendering them homeless and landless in their own homeland.