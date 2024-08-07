Prince William makes major announcement after Kate Middleton’s decision

Prince William has made a big announcement days after reports Kate Middleton has decided to join the royal family at Balmoral this summer holidays.

The Prince of Wales took to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram stories and reposted Homewards tweet and Insta post where his initiative made the major announcement.

Prince William had launched his Homewards initiative one year ago with the ambitious aim of ending homelessness.

The Homewards announcement reads, “Open now! Make sure to visit Homelessness: Reframed. An exhibition created by #Homewards, Eleven Eleven Foundation & Saatchi Gallery to change perceptions of homelessness through art.”

William’s post came days after reports Kate Middleton, who is undergoing treatment for cancer and has stepped back from royal duties, has decided to join Prince William, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and other members of the royal family at Balmoral for a summer holiday.

King Charles regularly invites his family to the Scottish castle during the summer months to relax.

Kate Middleton’s trip to Balmoral will mark her longest journey since her cancer diagnosis.