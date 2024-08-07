Israeli brutality in Gaza is ‘genocide’: FM Dar tells OIC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that while the International Court of Justice might have termed the Israeli bombardment in Gaza as “plausible genocide”, it was clear that it was “genocide”.

“What Israel is doing with unprecedented impunity […] is more than just adventurism. It is pure madness,” Dar said while addressing an executive committee meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“The oppressor is acting as if it has total freedom to break and bend the international law and norms and liberty,” he said.

“Can any sane mind, any conscionable nation, any responsible government or state condone or turn a blind eye to what Israel has done and continues to do,” Dar added.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar participated in the Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 7 August 2024.

The meeting was convened at the request of the State of Palestine and the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss Israeli aggression against Palestine and other regional countries.

In his statement, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister strongly condemned the Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people and expressed grave concern on the growing Israeli adventurism in the Middle East. He called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza; provision of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people; de-escalation of tensions in the region and accountability for the war crimes committed by the occupation authorities.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people. He reiterated Pakistan’s support for the creation of a secure, viable, contiguous, and sovereign state of Palestine based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.