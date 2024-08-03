Punjab implementing ambitious sanitation overhaul, minister says

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Local Government, Zeeshan Rafiq, announced that the provincial government is dedicated to implementing a comprehensive and enduring sanitation system throughout Punjab, aligning with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision.

During a meeting at the Lahore Waste Management Company office, which gathered CEOs from waste management companies province-wide, Minister Rafiq addressed the initial challenges of the pilot project but emphasized the ease and benefits once fully operational.

“The introduction of a developed sanitation system, which is critical given the rising population, is our current focus,” Rafiq explained. He discussed adapting successful models from developed nations to improve Punjab’s infrastructure.

The meeting also reviewed progress on outsourcing the sanitation system across the province, with Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed and other officials in attendance. Rafiq briefed private company representatives on the objectives set forth by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, stressing the goal of outsourcing to enhance and sustain sanitation services for a nominal fee.

Rafiq committed to supporting the selected private companies throughout the implementation phase while ensuring oversight from the Local Government Department. He highlighted the importance of public involvement in the sanitation process to ensure the project’s success and directed that the fee collection system should be simple and user-friendly.

Further emphasizing the government’s long-term goals, Rafiq stated, “We aim to develop a sanitation system that future governments will continue to uphold, ensuring uniform and standardized cleanliness in both urban and rural areas of Punjab.” He expressed optimism that with public cooperation, the Chief Minister’s cleanliness model will achieve its intended outcomes.