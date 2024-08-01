No gear and Olympic silver: Turkish shooter becomes internet sensation

In shooting events, athletes typically don an array of specialized gear, including precision-enhancing glasses and noise-canceling ear protectors. However, Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec defied convention and won a silver medal at the Paris Olympic Games with minimal equipment. The 51-year-old’s remarkable performance made waves on social media, turning him into an overnight sensation.

Dikec, along with his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, secured second place in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event. Despite bringing only limited gear to the competition, Dikec’s determination and skill led him to Olympic glory, capturing the admiration and excitement of shooting fans worldwide.