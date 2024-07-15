King Charles makes good on long-standing promise

King Charles and Queen Camilla will finally be able to make somewhat good on their promise.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday that the King and Queen will be visiting Australia and Samoa in the fall; however, New Zealand is left out of the plans.

The visit had been a topic of speculation since the coronation of the monarch in 2023. However, the plans were put on hold after the King was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Aides had been cautious about the plans as the King requires rest and the trip is a long one.

The visit has become pertinent as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is at the Pacific Island nation of Samoa this year, and Charles was expected to attend the gathering of 56 nations.

“In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only,” the Palace statement read, via The Sun.

“Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding.”

Further details of the visit to both countries are to be announced soon.