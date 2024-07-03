Deployment of Frontier Constabulary in AJK

In recent years, cooperation between AJK and Chinese partners has catalyzed the initiation and implementation of several hydropower projects. Chinese workers, renowned for their prowess in infrastructure development, play a pivotal role in propelling forward these projects.

Their presence expedites the progress of hydropower projects in AJK. Their disciplined work ethic, meticulous planning, and adherence to strict timelines help surmount logistical hurdles and streamline construction activities. This accelerated progress translates into tangible benefits for AJK, including enhanced energy availability and reduced reliance on imported fuels.

Nevertheless, alongside the opportunities afforded by this collaboration, there are significant security challenges confronting Chinese workers in Pakistan. One of the foremost is the persistent risk of terrorism and insurgency

Various extremist factions operating within the country have targeted infrastructure projects, particularly those linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). These attacks not only directly jeopardize the safety of Chinese workers but also undermine trust in bilateral cooperation and hinder progress on critical development endeavours.

Additionally, kidnapping for ransom poses a severe security risk to Chinese workers in Pakistan. Criminal syndicates and militant organizations regard foreign nationals, including Chinese workers, as lucrative targets for extortion. Past incidents derscore the vulnerability of Chinese workers to such criminal activities. These occurrences not only jeopardize the lives of those affected but also discourage foreign investment and tarnish Pakistan’s reputation as a secure destination for international labour.

Ethnic and sectarian tensions within Pakistan amplify the security challenges confronting Chinese workers, especially in areas with a history of inter-communal strife. While Chinese workers typically remain insulated from local conflicts, they may inadvertently become targets or find themselves caught in the crossfire of ethnically or religiously motivated disputes. Navigating the intricate socio-political terrain of Pakistan is essential to ensure the safety and security of Chinese workers across diverse settings.

The collaboration between Pakistan and China on various development projects, including CPEC, has attracted Chinese workers to Pakistani territory. However, these endeavours have also been marred by instances of terrorism aimed at Chinese workers. One of the most devastating assaults on Chinese workers occurred in July 2021 when a roadside bomb struck a bus transporting Chinese engineers and labourers in Dasu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Nine Chinese nationals were killed and several others wounded. Although the precise perpetrators of the attack remain elusive, it highlighted the susceptibility of Chinese workers to terrorism in Pakistan. In May 2019, gunmen launched an attack on the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, where Chinese and other foreign guests were lodging. The assault, attributed to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals, including one soldier and four hotel staff. Although no Chinese nationals were reported among the casualties, the incident raised concerns regarding safety. In December 2017, a suicide bombing targeted a bus transporting Chinese language instructors from the Confucius Institute at the University of Peshawar. The assault, attributed to the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan, killed at least six, including two Chinese nationals, and injured several others. This incident brought to light the dangers faced by Chinese workers and educators participating in cultural and educational exchange programmes in Pakistan. In April 2018, armed militants targeted a coal mine in the Mach area near Quetta, Balochistan, claiming the lives of at least ten labourers, including nine Pakistani nationals and one Chinese worker. Attributed to the Islamic State militant group, the attack specifically targeted Chinese and Pakistani workers involved in mining operations. This event underscored the difficulties associated with securing remote project sites and safeguarding workers in volatile regions.

These acts of terrorism against Chinese workers in Pakistan have profound implications for bilateral cooperation and investment. They not only jeopardize the safety and security of Chinese nationals but also raise concerns about the feasibility and sustainability of ongoing and future development projects. The deliberate targeting of Chinese workers undermines confidence in Pakistan’s ability to provide a secure environment for foreign investment and cooperation, potentially leading to project delays and reevaluations of strategic partnerships.

The people of Pakistan and AJK fully acknowledge the significance of national security and the safety of both Pakistani nationals and foreigners employed in Pakistan and AJK. Every measure taken in this regard is embraced by the nation, and the entire populace vehemently rejects the unfounded propaganda directed against this constructive initiative.

Considering the potential future security threats and past incidents, it was imperative to implement stricter security measures to ensure the safety of Chinese workers working in AJK. The government’s decision to do so was commendable. However, some elements have chosen to interpret this move negatively and spread false propaganda. In response to the government of Azad Kashmir’s request, the deployment of Frontier Constabulary was sanctioned to enhance the security of foreign nationals engaged in development projects within the state.

The objective of this deployment in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is to safeguard facilities such as the Neelum Jhelum Power House, Mangla Power House, Gulpur Power House, and the Chinese nationals working therein. Initially, six platoons of Frontier Constabulary will be stationed for three months. It is noteworthy that the Frontier Constabulary operates as a subsidiary of the Police. Despite baseless propaganda circulated by India and certain factions on social media, the deployment of Frontier Constabulary is grounded in factual necessity and is not motivated by any malicious intent.

Pakistan is not unique in taking special measures to ensure the security of foreign nationals. In an era of globalization and international cooperation, safeguarding foreign workers within a nation’s borders has become a paramount concern for governments worldwide. To confront security challenges and guarantee the welfare of foreign nationals, numerous nations employ specialized military units known for their exceptional training and operational prowess. Saudi Arabia, a central destination for expatriates from diverse backgrounds, utilizes its elite special forces to ensure the protection of foreign residents and employees. The Saudi Arabian Special Forces, which encompass entities like the Royal Saudi Land Forces Special Operations Command, are deployed for safeguarding critical infrastructure, diplomatic premises, and foreign compounds. These units execute security evaluations, offer close protection services, and swiftly respond to security risks to uphold the safety and welfare of foreign labourers. Similarly, UAE acknowledges the significance of safeguarding its extensive expatriate community and foreign workforce, particularly in industries like construction, hospitality, and oil and gas. The UAE’s special operations forces, which include units such as the UAE Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and Presidential Guard, play a crucial role in preserving security and stability. These highly skilled units collaborate closely with local law enforcement agencies to prevent terrorism, combat organized crime, and safeguard foreign nationals from security risks.

In Iraq, a nation hosting a substantial number of foreign workers engaged in reconstruction and development projects, its special forces units are relied upon to protect foreign nationals amidst security challenges. The Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF), trained and supported by international partners, undertake missions involving counterterrorism, hostage rescue, and the security of diplomatic missions and foreign workers. These units work hand in hand with multinational forces and private security contractors to mitigate security threats and ensure the safety of foreign workers in Iraq.

Nigeria, a prominent destination for foreign workers in sectors like oil and gas, telecommunications, and construction, also deploys its special forces units to address security challenges and safeguard expatriates within its borders. The Nigerian Special Forces, including units like the Special Forces Command (SFC) and Special Boat Service (SBS), collaborate with government agencies and private security firms to provide security escorts, secure work sites, and respond to security incidents affecting foreign workers. These efforts are crucial for fostering a conducive environment for foreign investment and stimulating economic growth in Nigeria.

These examples underscore the necessity of taking special measures regarding this sensitive issue in Pakistan and AJK. It is disheartening to witness that whenever the government and armed forces undertake positive initiatives, the propaganda machinery of anti-state elements ramps up its efforts to disseminate misinformation and foster animosity.

In today’s information-saturated world, differentiating truth from falsehood has become increasingly challenging. False propaganda, fueled by misinformation and manipulation, pervades various facets of society, ranging from politics and media to social issues and international relations.

It infiltrates our daily lives through diverse channels, including social media, news platforms, and political discourse. Manipulative narratives, sensationalized headlines, and doctored images are frequently employed to sway public opinion, exploit biases, and further concealed agendas. False propaganda thrives on exploiting fear, exacerbating divisions, and undermining trust in institutions and authorities.

In an era dominated by digital echo chambers and confirmation bias, it is essential to scrutinize sources, authenticate information, and engage in critical analysis before embracing any narrative as truth. False propaganda not only undermines trust in institutions but also corrodes social cohesion and exacerbates polarization within communities. By planting seeds of doubt and spreading mistrust, propagandists aim to weaken democratic institutions, subvert the rule of law, and fracture societies along ideological fault lines. The erosion of trust and solidarity perpetuated by false propaganda represents a fundamental threat to the essence of democracy and the welfare of societies.

