Senate chairman calls for unity in facing global challenges on Parliamentarism Day

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani emphasized the importance of relentless efforts to foster dialogue and promote mutual respect during his address on International Day of Parliamentarism.

Highlighting the day’s significance, he remarked, “This day serves as a poignant reminder of the pivotal role parliamentary institutions play in democratic governance globally.”

Gilani also noted the day’s alignment with the anniversary of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), offering his warm greetings to parliaments worldwide. He described these bodies as foundational to democracy, embodying transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, and representing the people’s voices and aspirations.

“The principles of participation and representation guide our decision-making processes,” Gilani added. He praised the commitment of parliamentarians to uphold parliamentary democracy values, acknowledging their role in securing a prosperous future for subsequent generations.

Furthermore, the Chairman called for a collective approach to address global challenges like climate change, terrorism, extremism, and conflicts, urging for a unified front. “The Parliament of Pakistan stands with legislatures globally in striving towards peace, development, and prosperity,” he declared.

Yousaf Raza Gilani reaffirmed his commitment to work alongside the IPU and other parliaments to advance ideals of parliamentary excellence, democratic strengthening, and dialogue, aiming to tackle shared challenges and seize opportunities for the greater good of all nations.