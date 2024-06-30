NATIONAL

PESCO cuts off 100 illegal lines, recovers Rs5m in dues from D.I Khan

By INP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has successfully removed over 100 illegal direct connections and recovered Rs 5 million in pending dues during a four-day intensive crackdown on power theft in the Mandhran Sub-division of Dera Ismail Khan.

Under the guidance of Superintendent PESCO Dera, Fida Muhammad Mehsud, and led by Sub-division Officer (SDO) Mandhran, Engineer Naeem Uddin, the team targeted areas plagued by electricity theft. Throughout the operation, more than 100 illegal connections were dismantled, and 35 cases were referred to the respective police stations for further legal action against the violators.

Additionally, the team managed to disconnect the supply to five transformers and eight low-tension (LT) lines. These efforts also facilitated the recovery of significant overdue payments from the consumers.

SE PESCO Fida Muhammad Mehsud spoke to the media, stating that the Dera Circle would persist in its efforts against illegal connections and the recovery of dues. He encouraged consumers to regularly settle their monthly bills to ensure uninterrupted power supply and emphasized the importance of their cooperation in strengthening PESCO as an entity.

According to Mehsud, the ongoing operations are crucial for eradicating power theft and securing the company’s financial health by recovering outstanding dues.

Previous article
Senate chairman calls for unity in facing global challenges on Parliamentarism Day
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pattoki gas cylinder explosion claims fourth victim

PATTOKI: The death toll from a gas cylinder explosion in Pattoki has risen to four, following the death of one more individual who succumbed...

PTI forms committee to oversee July 6 rally planning amid venue dispute

Police stop child marriage in Khairpur, arrest groom and child’s father

Lahore PHA reports record Rs2.35b revenue in FY-2023-24: DG

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.