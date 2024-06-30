PESCO cuts off 100 illegal lines, recovers Rs5m in dues from D.I Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has successfully removed over 100 illegal direct connections and recovered Rs 5 million in pending dues during a four-day intensive crackdown on power theft in the Mandhran Sub-division of Dera Ismail Khan.

Under the guidance of Superintendent PESCO Dera, Fida Muhammad Mehsud, and led by Sub-division Officer (SDO) Mandhran, Engineer Naeem Uddin, the team targeted areas plagued by electricity theft. Throughout the operation, more than 100 illegal connections were dismantled, and 35 cases were referred to the respective police stations for further legal action against the violators.

Additionally, the team managed to disconnect the supply to five transformers and eight low-tension (LT) lines. These efforts also facilitated the recovery of significant overdue payments from the consumers.

SE PESCO Fida Muhammad Mehsud spoke to the media, stating that the Dera Circle would persist in its efforts against illegal connections and the recovery of dues. He encouraged consumers to regularly settle their monthly bills to ensure uninterrupted power supply and emphasized the importance of their cooperation in strengthening PESCO as an entity.

According to Mehsud, the ongoing operations are crucial for eradicating power theft and securing the company’s financial health by recovering outstanding dues.