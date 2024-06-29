Cooperation between China and Peru achieves fruitful results: Xi

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Friday in Beijing and said cooperation in various fields between China and Peru has achieved fruitful results.

Chinese enterprises have played an important role in Peru’s economic development. China attaches great importance to the development of China-Peru relations, and is willing elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership with Peru to a new level.

Boluarte’s “fruitful” visit to China not only expanded cooperation between China and Peru to new areas, such as green and digital economies, but also demonstrated the Latin American country’s growing strategic autonomy in conducting pragmatic collaboration with China despite increasing pressure from the US, said Chinese experts.

China supports Peru in following a development path that suits its national conditions, and is willing to firmly support each other and promote friendly cooperation between China and Peru, said Xi.

Both sides should fully utilize the role of the intergovernmental economic cooperation strategic dialogue mechanism, align China’s support for the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Peru’s development needs, coordinate and promote cooperation in the fields of mining, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, and expand cooperation in new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, digital healthcare and other emerging fields, Xi said.

More high-quality Peruvian products are welcome to enter the Chinese market, and Peru is expected to provide a good legal and policy environment for Chinese companies to invest in and cooperate in Peru in the long term, said Xi.

He said both countries should work together to ensure the timely completion of the Chancay port, which will become a new land-sea channel between China and Latin America, making “Chancay to Shanghai” a prosperous road that promotes common development between China and Peru.

China actively supports Peru in hosting this year’s informal leaders’ meeting of APEC, maintaining the correct direction of Asia-Pacific cooperation, and sending a positive signal for building an open Asia-Pacific economy and promoting global economic growth. China attaches great importance to the development of China-Latin America relations, and is willing to work together with Peru and other Latin American and Caribbean countries to promote overall cooperation between China and Latin America and build a community of shared future between China and Latin America, said Xi.

During her five-day visit in China, Boluarte tried out China’s new energy vehicles in Shenzhen and gave a thumbs-up to the new technology of Chinese enterprises. She also took a ride on China’s high-speed rail and praised it, saying, “Chinese high-speed train is really fast! We arrived [at our destination] so quickly.” She extended an invitation to Chinese people, saying Peru has many world-renowned historical and cultural heritage sites and welcomes more Chinese tourists to visit.

Boluarte told Xi that during her visit to Shenzhen, Shanghai, Suzhou and other cities in the past few days, she personally experienced the rapid development and technological progress of China, and explored many areas for future cooperation.

“We sincerely admire the great achievements made by China and hope to learn from China’s successful experiences. Peru is willing to provide a good business environment for Chinese companies. We look forward to working together with China to complete the Chancay port project as scheduled, and bring more benefits to the people of both countries,” said Boluarte.