NATIONAL

PM directs strategy formulation for stronger economic ties with Azerbaijan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday instructed the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen cooperation and trade partnership with Azerbaijan in the fields of economy and investment.

Chairing a high-level meeting on enhancing relations with Central Asian States, particularly Azerbaijan, in the areas of economy and investment, the prime minister stated, “Pakistan geographically offers a natural economic corridor to the sea for Central Asian states.”

He highlighted the enduring fraternal relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, which had spanned decades. He believed that there were significant opportunities for trade and investment between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

“Foreign investment in the country is on the rise due to the government’s business and investment-friendly policies, the prime minister mentioned. The prime minister directed the development of a comprehensive action plan to boost trade efficiency and expand current trade between the two countries.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on initiatives aimed at enhancing trade volume, capacity, and trade and investment between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. It was highlighted during the briefing that there was substantial potential for energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, and discussions were ongoing for a preferential trade agreement between both countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with Minister for Planning and Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Privatization and Investment Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Previous article
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir refutes Anwar’s corruption allegations, claims political targeting
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP Cabinet gives thumbs up for judicial probe into May 9...

Approval comes following a resolution passed by KP Assembly for judicial commission on May 9 episode Resolution demands withdrawal of cases against Imran,...

Kh Asif hints at targeting TTP hideouts in Afghanistan under Azm-e-Istehkam

Rising violence against journalists

Sindh’s flood risk and preparedness

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.