Former Malaysian PM Mahathir refutes Anwar’s corruption allegations, claims political targeting

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s longest-serving elected leader, refuted corruption allegations made by the current Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim. These allegations have come to the forefront as Anwar Ibrahim intensifies his government’s anti-corruption efforts, which recently targeted Mahathir for the first time in March.

During his tenure as Prime Minister from 1981 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2020, Mahathir claimed that his income was solely from his official salary, which he asserts was entirely spent on political activities, including efforts to oust Najib Razak during the 1MDB scandal. He denied having taken any state funds or being involved in corruption, despite Anwar’s allegations.

Anwar Ibrahim, who has had a complex relationship with Mahathir spanning over four decades, defended the government’s crackdown on corruption by stating that Malaysia had lost US$58.4 billion to graft from 2018 to 2023. Anwar emphasized the need for action against corruption, even when it involves high-profile figures, and pledged to provide proof of Mahathir’s misconduct.

The conflict between the two leaders dates back to when Anwar, originally Mahathir’s deputy and protégé, was imprisoned on sodomy charges during Mahathir’s earlier rule—an act Mahathir later attributed to police error. Despite a brief reconciliation that led to a coalition government after the 2018 elections, tensions have flared again with Mahathir now facing accusations from Anwar and undergoing investigations related to his sons’ business dealings.

Mahathir has accused Anwar of using the allegations as a political tool without substantial evidence and has initiated a defamation lawsuit against him for $32 million. As Malaysia navigates these turbulent political waters, some analysts suggest that systemic reforms are necessary to prevent further accusations of political vendetta and improve governance.