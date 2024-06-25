Cabinet decides against imposing additional duty on solar panels

After speculated changes in net metering and new taxes on solar products raised many eyebrows, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has clarified that the federal government will not impose additional duties on solar panels to ensure the accessibility of low-cost energy to every citizen.

The clarification came after the federal government signalled to replace solar net metering with “gross metering” while some reports suggested that new taxes would be introduced on solar products which would extensively reduce the financial benefits of in-house power generation.

PM Shehbaz said the “government is planning to put the national economy on a positive trajectory” and expressed satisfaction over the country heading towards economic stability.

He made these remarks while chairing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday in which the members took a set of key decisions.

The premier reiterated the resolve to boost the country’s exports by promoting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and withdrawing privileges from the elite class and those exploiting the national resources.

The economic protection of the common man and providing them equal opportunities were among the government’s priorities, he added.

Discussing the annual budget 2024-25, the premier instructed the members to ensure their presence in the ongoing budget debate in the parliament.