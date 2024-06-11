NATIONAL

Two more children die, raising Sahiwal Hospital fire death toll to 9

By INP

SAHIWAL: The death toll in the fire incident at Sahiwal’s Teaching Hospital has climbed to nine as two more children died on Tuesday.

According to sources in the hospital, two more children succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of deaths from the fire incident, which occurred in the children’s ward last Saturday, to nine.

In response to the tragedy, the hospital administration swiftly completed repairs of the affected ward within 72 hours. All facilities in the ward have been restored, and patient treatment is ongoing. The two children who passed away were identified as Asia’s son and Bahadur’s son.

Despite the urgency of the situation, no provincial minister or health secretary has visited the hospital. Additionally, the two committees formed to investigate the fire incident have so far failed to identify those responsible.

There are allegations that the hospital administration hastily repaired the children’s ward to conceal the facts. Beds were put in place, and a new air-conditioner was installed.

