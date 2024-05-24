Javed Sheikh blames ex-wife Salma Agha for losing a film with Rekha

Veteran Pakistani film star Javed Sheikh has opened up about his second marriage to ex-wife Salma Agha, revealing that he lost several major projects due to their relationship.

In a recent interview with a digital media channel, Sheikh candidly discussed the setbacks he faced during his brief marriage to Pak-Indian actor and singer Salma Agha. Reflecting on this period, Sheikh shared, “While I was married to Salma Agha, she would ask me to go to India with her. I’d mostly be with her, sometimes in Madras, sometimes in Delhi.”

Sheikh recounted a specific incident involving the film ‘Bangkok Ke Chor,’ directed by Jan Mohammed. The crew was waiting for him, but Agha insisted he quit what she called “bakwas” Pakistani films, preventing him from participating. “She made me leave the film,” he disclosed.

Sheikh further explained that while he was in India working on ‘Khoon Bhari Maang,’ he had been cast as the hero opposite Rekha. However, due to similar interference, he was forcefully stopped and replaced by Kabir Bedi. This mirrored his earlier replacement by Izhar Qazi in ‘Bangkok Ke Chor,’ which significantly impacted his career.

“I was not greedy. Had I been greedy, I would have done that film and left Salma Agha. But there was no greed, nor was such a thought in my mind,” he concluded.

Notably, his short-lived marriage with Agha was the second for Sheikh, who was previously married to Pakistani drama actor Zeenat Mangi and shared two kids with her, including actors Shehzad and Momal Sheikh.