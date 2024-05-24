Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Bado Badi’ goes viral with 19 million views

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is a famous social media sensation and singer who rose to fame through his viral renditions of popular songs. He belongs to Pakistan but also holds a British passport. Chahat Fateh Ali Khan spent his life in London.

Last month, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released his new song Bado Badi on YouTube in which he hired his friend as a model. The song went insanely viral and grabbed 19 million views

in one month.

The song is currently trending internationally. The social media users, digital creators, singers and other people are making reels on Bado Badi. The song is trending in India and their content creators and celebrities are deeply influenced by it. They all are posting Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s reels and also digging his old songs.

Some are sharing the personal information of the singer in their short reels. Many social media users are also sharing the original song Bado Badi, sung by madam Noor Jehan.

Fans are also remembering Tahir Shah amidst this trend.