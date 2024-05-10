NATIONAL

Twin-cities receive surprise rain, weather turns pleasant

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Rain in twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi made weather pleasant on Friday.

The showers and hailstorm broke the spell of heat wave and Islamabad is still under the cloud cover. It also rained in Attock and some other parts of Punjab
where wind made the weather pleasant.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district, people heaved a sigh of relief as rain brought the temperature down. The Meteorological Department says the rainy
weather will continue till Saturday.

A rain-generating system is expected to enter Balochistan on Friday and showers are likely to fall in nine districts. The Met office says weather will remain
mild due to rain on May 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, Lahore continues to have harsh weather as the minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum can soar up to 41 degrees
Celsius. Light rain is expected in Lahore on Sunday according to the forecast.

The city has been in the news for worse smog situation as its average reading was recorded at 162 on Friday. Earlier, the Met department predicted mainly hot
and dry weather in most parts of the country in the last few days. However, it said, partly cloudy weather conditions with light rain-thunderstorm could
occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met office said day temperatures were likely to increase gradually in plain areas of the country.

