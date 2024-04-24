SCCI chief unmasks major financial irregularities at chamber level

PESHAWAR: A major financial and administrative irregularities were unearthed at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, resultantly secretary general of the chamber Sajjad Aziz suspended and recovery of a hefty Rs5 Million made from deputy secretary of visa section Amjad Ali and also suspension of deputy secretary Abdul Nasir after the major corruption scam.

A press release issued here on Wednesday stated that president of the SCCI Fuad Ishaq unmasked a massive financial scandal at the chamber level and took prompt action and suspended the secretary general Sajjad Aziz following the decision of the executive committee of the chamber.

Aftermath of this major scam, a high powered inquiry committee was constituted which was headed by the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq.

Other members of the probe body include vice president of the chamber Ejaz Khan Afridi, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Haji Muhammad Afzal, Zahidullah Shinwari, former vice president Inayat Khan,

The inquiry committee conducted a thorough investigation into the financial and administrative irregularities at the chamber level, said the press release.

According to the details, an emergent meeting of the executive committee of the SCCI was held under President Fuad Ishaq chair.

The meeting was attended by the chamber’s senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, executive members Javed Akhtar, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, Syed Minhajuddin, Farhad Asfandyar, Naeem Qasmi, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Affaf Ali Khan, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Javed AHmad Khan, Muhammad Ismail Safi, Monawar Khurshid, Kashif Amin, Qurtul Ain.

Leader of the businessman forum former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, former presidents Riaz Arshad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Sherbaz Bilour, former vice president Inayat Khan, and trader’ leader Shaukat Khan and Haji Amanullah Mohmand, Nadeem Rauf participated in the meeting as observer.

Fuad Ishaq, the head of the probe committee and president of the SCCI in the executive body meeting presented an initial probe report regarding financial irregularities and informed the house about the recovery into the scam.

During the meeting, members of the executive committee and other participants gave full authority to President Fuad Ishaq and other members of the inquiry committee to carry out a complete scrutiny of all the matters and should make recovery from involved people/employees.

Apart from that, the executive committee has given powers to the inquiry committee to take legal actions and termination from services.

On the occasion, the executive committee unanimously announced to award gold medals to President Fuad Ishaq, senior vice president Sanaullah Khan and vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi for this major success.