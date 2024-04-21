PM sees Chinese language effective tool for communication globally

Says all-out steps being taken to promote Chinese language and literature in country

PMOf rejects to reinstate RPO Hazara suspended over negligence in Besham attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the Chinese language was an effective tool for communication worldwide.

Expressing his thoughts in connection with the Chinese Language Day, the premier underscored the importance of the language, saying, “Even the United Nations (UN) has included the Chinese language officially.”

The premier acknowledged the growing popularity of the Chinese language in the country, saying, “More people are learning the Chinese language in Pakistan.”

PM Shehbaz made it clear that all-out steps were being taken to promote the Chinese language and literature in the country.

He expressed optimism that, with the learning of the Chinese language, the people of both countries will get even closer.

Separately, CM Maryam said on Saturday that the Chinese language was important for bolstering ties with China.

In her message in connection with the Chinese Language Day, CM Maryam said: “The proficiency in Chinese language is essential to connecting with the Chinese market.”

She acknowledged the economic prosperity of China, saying, “The Chinese language is one of the six official languages of the United Nations (UN).”

Highlighting the importance of the Chinese language, CM Maryam said: “The entire world acknowledges the importance of the Chinese language.”

CM Maryam said: “It was China that launched many projects for the sake of economic prosperity in Pakistan.”

PM Office rejects to reinstate RPO Hazara

The Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday rejected the recommendation of Establishment Division to reinstate Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara, Aijaz Khan suspending for ‘negligence’, resulting in Shangla terrorist attack.

It should be mentioned here that after the Besham attack resulting in death of five Chinese engineers working on Dassu Hydel Power Project and a Pakistani driver, the RPO Hazara among three officers was suspended.

The Establishment Division had recently written a letter to the Prime Minister’s office recommending withdrawal the suspension order of RPO Hazara Aijaz Khan.

The Establishment Division maintained that fact-finding inquiry into the attack on Chinese engineers did not mention any negligence or wrongdoing by the RPO Hazara Aijaz Khan.

However, the sources privy to the development said that the Prime Minister’s Office rejected the proposal to reinstate RPO Hazara, Ejaz Khan.

Earlier on April 6, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif ordered action against RPO Hazara division, DPO Upper Kohsitan district, DPO Lower Kohistan district, Dassu Hydropower Project Security Director and KP Special Security Unit Commandant in fifteen days.In a press conference at the PML-N’s Secretariat, Tarar said that PM Shehbaz had presided over many meetings on Chinese security and an committee was formed for an inquiry into the Dasu incident as Chinese.

At least five Chinese nationals and their local driver were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into their convoy on March 26

The convoy consisting of 12 vehicles was travelling from Islamabad to Dasu Dam in Kohistan, when a suicide bomber hit one of the coaches with an explosive-laden vehicle, the FIR stated.

The explosion caused the fire in the targeted vehicle that fell into a deep ditch, resulting in the death of six people.