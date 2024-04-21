In recent times, the world has been rocked by startling revelations from an investigative report by prominent British newspaper, The Guardian. The report claims that the Indian government, through its secret intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), has been directly involved in orchestrating the killing of 20 individuals on Pakistani soil. These alleged extrajudicial killings have been justified under the banner of national security, a claim that raises profound ethical and legal questions.

The modus operandi, as described by Pakistani investigators, involves sleeper cells of RAW operating from foreign territories. These cells are reportedly responsible for meticulously planning and executing the killings, often by paying local criminals or impoverished Pakistanis substantial sums of money. The surge in these killings in 2023 has been attributed to the increased activities of these covert RAW operatives.

What further exacerbates the situation is the alleged control of RAW directly from PM’s Office, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interviews with intelligence officers corroborate the claim that India has adopted a policy of targeting individuals abroad who are perceived as adversaries of the Indian state. Such a revelation indicates a deeply concerning trend where state-sponsored violence is being perpetrated beyond national borders.

If the Indian Defence Minister remains intent on carrying out infiltrations and attacks in Pakistan, Pakistan’s armed forces stand ready to respond. They are not only vigilant in safeguarding the country’s land, sea, and air borders but also prepared to teach any intruder a lesson they won’t forget. The allegations and revelations surrounding India’s alleged state-sponsored terrorism demand immediate attention from the international community. It’s high time that the world holds India accountable for its actions, ensuring that such blatant violations of international laws and human rights do not go unpunished. Only through collective action can we hope to foster a world where peace, cooperation, and respect for sovereignty prevail

In a surprising turn of events, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh acknowledged these actions, showing no remorse but rather a defiant stance. This confession not only validates the claims made by The Guardian but also paints a picture of an unapologetic state machinery. The concerns do not stop at Pakistan’s borders. There are also indications of India’s alleged involvement in the killings of Sikh separatists, or attempts on them, in Canada and the USA. Incidents like the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada point towards a broader pattern of state-sponsored violence that extends beyond regional confines.

The question that arises in the wake of these revelations is whether the international community will hold India accountable for these actions. Will global powers demand answers regarding India’s alleged involvement in the killings of civilians in Pakistan, and Canada? Who authorized these operations, and what international laws were violated in the process?

Rajnath Singh’s televised confession, where he not only admitted to these actions but also threatened further infiltrations and attacks in Pakistan, adds fuel to the fire. It seems as though the Defence Minister has conveniently forgotten the events of 27 February 2019, when India’s attempt to infiltrate and attack Pakistan was thwarted. On that day, not only were two Indian jets shot down by the Pakistani Air Force, but an Indian pilot, Abhinandan, was also captured after intruding into Pakistani territory with hostile intentions.

It’s imperative for the Indian Defense Minister to remember that any malicious intent towards Pakistan has historically been met with a robust response from Pakistan’s armed forces. They have consistently thwarted India’s aggressive designs, making India rue its hostile actions. The Guardian report suggests that despite India’s massive military expenditures and acquisitions of advanced weaponry, it has resorted to using hired assassins for its covert operations. This shift can be interpreted as an admission of India’s failure on the international stage.

When a state or government resorts to using hired assassins to carry out its agenda, it not only compromises its moral standing but also risks becoming a facilitator for criminal activities. The world must take note of these developments as India’s alleged state-sponsored violence is not limited to Pakistan but has reportedly extended to the USA and Canada as well. The actions and statements attributed to the Modi government indicate a concerning shift towards a more aggressive and confrontational foreign policy. This approach not only jeopardizes regional stability but also poses a threat to global peace and brotherhood.

The Modi government’s alleged actions have transformed India from a nation advocating for peace and cooperation to one that appears to be adopting the tactics of a terrorist state. This aggressive stance, driven by enmity towards Pakistan, seems to have blinded the government to the extent that it disregards international laws and norms. However, the Modi government would do well to remember that Pakistan’s armed forces and intelligence agencies remain vigilant. They have demonstrated their commitment to protecting the nation’s borders and citizens time and again. The arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav serves as a testament to Pakistan’s resolve in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests.

If the Indian Defence Minister remains intent on carrying out infiltrations and attacks in Pakistan, Pakistan’s armed forces stand ready to respond. They are not only vigilant in safeguarding the country’s land, sea, and air borders but also prepared to teach any intruder a lesson they won’t forget. The allegations and revelations surrounding India’s alleged state-sponsored terrorism demand immediate attention from the international community. It’s high time that the world holds India accountable for its actions, ensuring that such blatant violations of international laws and human rights do not go unpunished. Only through collective action can we hope to foster a world where peace, cooperation, and respect for sovereignty prevail.