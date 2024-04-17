World

Elon Musk proposes small fee for new X users to combat fake accounts

By Agencies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks up as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. - The meeting, held in Stavanger from August 29 to September 1, 2022, presents the latest developments in Norway and internationally related to the energy, oil and gas sector. - Norway OUT (Photo by Carina Johansen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

ANKARA: Elon Musk, CEO of social media platform X, on Monday proposed a small fee for new users to write, reply to, or like posts.

In a post on X, Musk said such a measure would be unavoidable in order to “curb the relentless onslaught of bots” on the website.

“Current AI (and troll farms) can pass are you a bot with ease,” he added.

Further elaborating on the growing problem of bots and fake accounts spreading misinformation and spam on X, he said: “The onslaught of fake accounts also uses up the available namespace, so many good handles are taken as a result.”

Musk said the inconvenience of paying such a fee would be outweighed by the benefit, saying: “This is only for new users. They will be able to do write actions for free after 3 months.”

No information has yet been released on the timeframe for implementing the policy or specific fees that new users may be required to pay.

In October, X initiated a $1 annual charge for new unverified users in New Zealand and the Philippines to post and interact with content in a bid to combat spam and bot activity.

