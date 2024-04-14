PPP calls for abolition of 17 ministries, new NFC award

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday demanded abolition of 17 federal ministries, which were supposed to be devolved to the provinces after the 18th Amendment, and a new National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

At a press conference in Larkana, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro expressed the hope that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would accept their demands to strengthen democratic governance and the rule of law.

Khuhro underscored that the provincial autonomy, as envisaged in the 18th Constitutional Amendment, had not yet been fully materialised. He stressed that by abolishing 17 ministries, the Centre could save around Rs300 billion.

He also called for the new NFC award in 2025, for which a committee should be formed this year. He favoured augmenting the provincial share. “As per the Constitution, provinces’ share can be enhanced in the award but it can’t be reduced.”

When asked about the lawlessness in the Sukkur and Larkana divisions, where bandits had taken refuge in the riverbed areas, Khuhro blamed the caretaker provincial government for being lax against those outlaws.

Khuhro claimed that no meaningful action was taken against the dacoits of the katcha aras during those eight months of the interim government. He also said that the police were attacking hideouts of the bandits with the support of the Rangers.

The PPP’s provincial president recalled that it took a long time to subdue target killings and other crimes in Karachi, after the Rangers launched a full-fledged operation. “We should find out from where these criminals get advanced weaponry.”

Khuhro told reporters that the public gathering with regards to the 45th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would be held in Garhi Khuda Bux, Larkana, on April 14 (tomorrow). The event will start around 3pm, he added.

The NFC Award is a critical mechanism in Pakistan’s fiscal federalism. It determines the distribution of financial resources between the federal government and the provincial governments. The award is formulated under Article 160 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The NFC Award is typically revised every five years, with the aim of ensuring equitable distribution of financial resources among the provinces based on multiple factors such as population, revenue generation, backwardness, and resource availability.

The award is negotiated among the federal government and representatives from the provincial governments, with the aim of reaching a consensus on the distribution formula. Once agreed upon, the NFC Award is implemented through a constitutional amendment.

The NFC Award plays a crucial role in fostering fiscal harmony and addressing grievances related to resource distribution among Pakistan’s federating units. It is a cornerstone of the country’s federal structure, aimed at promoting balanced development and addressing regional disparities.