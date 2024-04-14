Cop held for beating woman on moving train granted bail

Constable was arrested and booked after video of incident went viral

LAHORE: A policeman on Saturday was granted post-arrest bail after he was arrested following a video showing him torturing a female passenger and two children on a moving train went viral on social media.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways confirmed that video was authentic, saying that the incident took place on April 7 on Karachi to Lala Musa-bound Millat Express, in which Constable Mir Hassan tortured a woman and the children.

He added that Railways police chief took strict notice of the matter and directed action against the constable.

Following the directives, DIG Railways Abdullah Sheikh immediately arrested the constable.

The official continued that the constable had been arrested and booked.

He further said apart from legal steps, strict departmental action would also be taken against the constable.

However, the constable, a resident of Hyderabad, on Saturday was produced before Judicial Magistrate Munir Ahmed, who approved his bail petition against a surety bond worth Rs35,000.

Sources said there was an argument over the ticket, on which the constable tortured the woman.

A medical test of the policeman will also be conducted.

Sources quoted the constable as saying that he was ashamed of his torture on the woman children.

He added that the woman and her children were sitting in the seats of other passengers and when she was asked to vacate them, she misbehaved.

The constable said this enraged him and he thrashed the woman.

The incident of assaulting a woman onboard the train occurred on April 7.