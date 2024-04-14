Two killed, 45 injured as bus overturns near Kalar Kahar

ISLAMABAD: Two passengers lost their lives while 45 others suffered injuries when a passenger bus overturned near Kalar Kahar on Saturday.

Police said that the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to slippery roads from the rain. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

A heavy contingent of Motorway police arrived at the scene to rescue passengers and shifted the injured to the Trauma Centre Kalar Kahar for medical aid. The bus was going to Fort Abbas (Multan) from Islamabad.

The other day, two robbers were arrested from Gulistan Colony neighbourhood trying to snatch a motorcycle and other valuables from a man riding on a bike in Wah Cantt area. Four armed men reportedly stopped a motorcyclist and attempted to take his motorcycle and other valuables.

The robbers shot at him when he put up resistance and managed to escape. Bystanders who heard the sound of a gunshot, and rushed towards the biker before calling the police. The armed bandits fled the scene before reaching the police.

Later, two of them were stopped by the public in the Gulistan Colony neighbourhood, and during checking, two pistols were recovered from their possession. The suspects were identified as Afghan nationals Hassan and Haris. They were handed over to the police for further investigation.