In phone call, PM extends Eid greetings to Emir of Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call with the Emir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday and extended Eid greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Prime Minister Sharif reiterated the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to closely work with Qatar in all areas of common interest, more specifically reiterating his commitment to deepen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

His Highness warmly reciprocated Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Amir of Qatar to undertake an official visit to Pakistan. The Amir assured the Prime Minister that he too was keen to visit Pakistan at an early date.

Last year marked the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the two nations. Both leaders renewed their commitment to work closely with each other and further broaden cooperation in all mutually beneficial fields.

PTI founder to offer Eid prayers at Adiala Jail

Meanwhile, PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will offer Eidul Fitr will prayers at Adiala Jail on Wednesday (today).

Imran is also expected to meet his wife Bushra Bibi at the prison.

PTI Punjab President Ch Pervaiz Elahi will also be spending Eid in prison.