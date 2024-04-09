Eidul Fitr to be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on April 10

In Saudi Arabia, the much-anticipated announcement regarding the Eidul Fitr celebration has been made following the outcome of the moon sighting for the month of Shawwal 1445 Hijri. Authorities confirmed on Monday that the moon for Shawwal had not been sighted, determining that Eidul Fitr would be observed on Wednesday, April 10.

The crucial meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, convened to sight the Shawwal moon, took place at the Sudair observatory in Saudi Arabia. Comprising members of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee and astronomers, the gathering aimed to ascertain the sighting of the moon across various regions.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, arrangements were made for moon sighting in locations including Tamir, Taif, Jazan, and Makkah al-Mukarramah. Citizens were actively encouraged to participate in the sighting process, following directives issued by the Saudi Supreme Court.

After diligent observations, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee declared that the moon remained unseen throughout the country. Consequently, the official announcement was made that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, marking the joyous culmination of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, there are promising prospects for the Shawwal moon sighting on April 9.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), by April 9, the moon’s age is expected to range between 19 to 20 hours, with an anticipated duration of moon sighting after sunset exceeding 50 minutes on the horizon.

Most regions across the southern parts of the country, including Karachi, are expected to experience clear skies on April 9. However, northern areas may encounter cloudy conditions during the moon sighting.