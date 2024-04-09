World

Kate Middleton surprises royal fans with latest move

By Agencies

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has surprised royal fans with thank you cards following her cancer diagnosis.

The future queen received many get well soon messages after she announced her cancer diagnosis last month following a planned abdominal surgery in January.

A fan took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared her story of receiving a thank you note from Kate Middleton’s office Kensington Palace.

The royal fan unveiled the message received from Kate Middleton and tweeted, “Back in January when we were informed our beautiful Princess of Wales had undergone surgery I sent her a card with our (my family and I) sincerest best wishes for healing and of course an abundance of love.”

“Today I received this beautiful acknowledgement and I can honestly say I shall treasure this my entire life.”

The user continued, “The envelope has Kensington Palace on the back lol hubby thought he was going to have to get his suit out for a garden party (silly him) but he is just as blown away as I am to received this beautiful, and much treasured card.”

“Continued prayers and healing to our beautiful Princess of Wales,” the royal family concluded.

Commenting on it, other royal fans also posted snaps of their cards from the palace.

