Pakistan will not witness total solar eclipse, set to take place later today

Millions will be looking skyward on Monday to witness a total solar eclipse in a variety of regions in North America. This astronomical occurrence, however, will not be seen in Pakistan or India.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that the eclipse can be observed from Western Europe, North America, Northern South America, as well as the Pacific, Atlantic, and Arctic regions.

The department further mentioned that the eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.

In addition, Hindustan Times has reported that the total solar eclipse will not be visible in India either.