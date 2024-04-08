NATIONAL

Pakistan will not witness total solar eclipse, set to take place later today

By News Desk

Millions will be looking skyward on Monday to witness a total solar eclipse in a variety of regions in North America. This astronomical occurrence, however, will not be seen in Pakistan or India.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that the eclipse can be observed from Western Europe, North America, Northern South America, as well as the Pacific, Atlantic, and Arctic regions.

The department further mentioned that the eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.

In addition, Hindustan Times has reported that the total solar eclipse will not be visible in India either.

Weather permitting, the eclipse will be observable along a trajectory beginning in Mexico, extending through the United States, and into Canada. Enthusiasts of the eclipse are congregating in locations along the “path of totality.” Among these locations is Fredericksburg in central Texas, where the total eclipse is expected to take place just after 1830 GMT.

“First-time viewers of a total eclipse will be gobsmacked by the sight. “It will be a peak life experience”, said Michael Zeiler, a veteran eclipse chaser from New Mexico who already has witnessed 11 total eclipses across the globe.

Meteorologists have indicated that a significant stretch of the path of totality may experience cloudy conditions.

Previous article
Teen’s smart use of AI helps save toddler from monkey attack
Next article
Military establishment has ‘no other option’ but to talk to Imran: Raoof Hasan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Total solar eclipse 2024: Can it cause blindness?

The dangers of staring into the sun during a solar eclipse have been showed in movies  like the 2009 film "2012," and colonial times,...

Significant actions taken to address Punjab Matric and Intermediate exam cheating scandal

CTD making headway in investigation of threat letters to judges

Man sentenced to 80 lashes for refusing to admit child’s paternity

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.