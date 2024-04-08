Teen’s smart use of AI helps save toddler from monkey attack

In a unique and surprising incident that went viral online, a teen’s clever use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) helped save a toddler from a monkey attack.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where Nikita found herself amidst chaos when monkeys invaded the double-story house in Basti during her visit to sister’s home.

Nikita was playing with her 15-month-old niece in one of the bedrooms when the family realised that monkeys had entered their home.

The monkeys initially caused havoc in the drawing room on the ground floor before going up to the first floor in search of food.

Startled by the sight of the monkeys ransacking the kitchen, Nikita’s niece cried out for her mother in a state of panic.

Reacting swiftly, Nikita and her sister hurried to the scene to find the monkeys causing further chaos in the kitchen.

However, Nikita showed remarkable quick thinking. She instructed Alexa to make a dog’s barking sound.

Upon hearing the noise, the monkeys departed one by one.

