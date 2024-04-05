Qaidi No. 804 Kaptaan Chappal in high demand with Eid just days away

Eidul Fitr shopping is gaining momentum as the occasion draws nearer. Alongside clothes, bangles, Mehndi, and other items, the latest version of Kapttan’s Peshawari Chappal, ‘Qaidi No 804,’ is also gaining popularity among the masses, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a stronghold of Khan.

The number 804 refers to former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan who is in Adiala Jail, serving jail time following convictions in various cases. 804 is his identification number in jail.

Recently, the government honored Haji Nooruddin Shinwari, known as Chacha Noora, the maker of the ‘Kaptaan Special Peshawari Chappal,’ with a civilian award during a ceremony at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor’s House.

Nooruddin Shinwari, the owner of the Afghan Chappal store in Namak Mandi Chowk, Peshawar, gained prominence when he introduced the traditional double-soled Peshawari chappal in January 2015. However, the footwear gained renewed popularity as the preferred choice of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Here is another insta post showing the craftsmanship at work:

Chacha Noor presented the chappal to Khan at his wedding, and due to its rising demand, he launched online sales of the chappal nine years ago, giving the traditional footwear a new lease on life.