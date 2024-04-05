PCB buys apartment building in Lahore for Rs 4 billion

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has acquired a building near the Gaddafi Stadium to solve the accommodation problems for national and international players.

The board purchased the multi-storey building for Rs4 billion and plans to convert it into a hotel, addressing both player accommodation issues and reducing financial strain on the board.

The construction project had been halted previously due to security concerns, but now, with the PCB’s ownership, it is set to resume and provide relief to both players and the public by minimizing road closures during team movements.

The builder who had started the construction of the project several years back was restricted by the Punjab Government at the time after PCB raised security concerns. He had already taken advance payment for the project by preselling the apartments to customers but was unable to deliver the project after construction was halted.

Due to various legal complications, he had to sell the project as is, to the PCB.